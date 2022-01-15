Business Break
Columbus sailor assists in rescuing injured mariners in Gulf of Oman

Seaman Michael Burkus says he remains inspired by the whole crew effort.
Seaman Michael Burkus says he remains inspired by the whole crew effort.(Source: U.S. Navy)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANAMA, Bahrain (WTVM) - A group of U.S. sailors, including one from the Chattahoochee Valley, is being recognized for their assistance in rescuing injured mariners in the Gulf of Oman.

The rescue effort happened on December 15, according to the U.S. Navy.

Officials say USS Lewis B. Puller, a sea base platform ship, and USS Sirocco, a patrol craft, observed distressed mariners and rendered aid to them following an explosion.

“The entire crew, both military and civilian mariners, stepped up to perform incredibly that day,” said Capt. Richard G. Burgess, Puller’s commanding officer. “Our team did not waiver for a moment, and acted with professionalism and compassion to save lives.”

2nd Class Adam McGreevy, left, Chief Boatswain’s Mate Erick Chavez, center, and Seaman Michael...
2nd Class Adam McGreevy, left, Chief Boatswain’s Mate Erick Chavez, center, and Seaman Michael Burkus, right, pose for a photo on a rigid-hull inflatable boat aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Lewis B. Puller.(Source: U.S. Navy)

Seaman Michael Burkus, of Columbus, says he remains inspired by the whole crew effort.

“Anytime you are able to get in and help somebody, no matter what nationality they may be, no matter what part of the world you’re in, it is always great to know your efforts have helped others,” Burkus said.

The injured mariners, who identified themselves as Iranian citizens, were transported to Puller, according to officials. Two patients were flown by helicopter to Oman for medical treatment, and the other three mariners were later transported to Oman for eventual repatriation.

