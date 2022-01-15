Crash blocks lanes on 2nd Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A crash has caused lanes along 2nd Avenue in Columbus to be temporarily blocked.

The crash happened near the intersection of 35th Street. Drivers are being rerouted.

EMS, fire crews, and police responded to the scene Saturday afternoon.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

We’ll provide an update when the scene has been cleared.

