Lionel Richie spotted at Montgomery restaurant

Music icon Lionel Richie was spotted at a Montgomery restaurant Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Alabama...
Music icon Lionel Richie was spotted at a Montgomery restaurant Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Alabama Daily News publisher Todd Stacy took the photo at Central.(Source: Todd Stacy)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Music icon Lionel Richie was spotted at a Montgomery restaurant Friday night.

Alabama Daily News publisher Todd Stacy snapped a picture with the Tuskegee native at Central.

“Never know who you’ll run into in downtown Montgomery. We’re dancing on the ceiling with Lionel Richie!” Stacy wrote on Facebook.

Richie is a music icon and one of the best-selling musical artists of all time. His career began at Tuskegee Institute, now Tuskegee University, in 1968 when he and several fellow students formed the Commodores. Richie launched a solo career in 1982 with a debut album that sold more than four million copies. The recipient of four Grammy awards, Richie is known for mega-hits such as “Endless Love,” “Lady,” and “All Night Long.”

For the past four seasons, he has been a judge on ABC’s American Idol and is set to return for the upcoming season.

Ritchie was inducted into the Alabama Academy of Honor Class of 2021.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

