MCSD reports nearly 250 COVID cases among students, staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District has provided its first COVID-19 update of the year.
The districted recorded nearly 250 coronavirus cases and more than 300 isolations during the week ending January 14:
|Students
|Employees
|180 in-person student positive cases
|62 school-based employee cases
|272 students quarantined/isolated and/or direct contacts
|51 school-based employee self-quarantine or isolation cases
|Total students enrolled: 30,841
|Total school-based employees: 3,635
This week, the district announced it will continue to require masks inside of school buildings and buses.
