MCSD reports nearly 250 COVID cases among students, staff

The Muscogee County School District recorded nearly 250 coronavirus cases and more than 300...
The Muscogee County School District recorded nearly 250 coronavirus cases and more than 300 isolations during the week ending January 14.(WTVY)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District has provided its first COVID-19 update of the year.

The districted recorded nearly 250 coronavirus cases and more than 300 isolations during the week ending January 14:

StudentsEmployees
180 in-person student positive cases62 school-based employee cases
272 students quarantined/isolated and/or direct contacts51 school-based employee self-quarantine or isolation cases
Total students enrolled: 30,841Total school-based employees: 3,635

This week, the district announced it will continue to require masks inside of school buildings and buses.

