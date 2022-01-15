MCSD reports nearly 250 COVID cases among students, staff

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District has provided its first COVID-19 update of the year.

The districted recorded nearly 250 coronavirus cases and more than 300 isolations during the week ending January 14:

Students Employees 180 in-person student positive cases 62 school-based employee cases 272 students quarantined/isolated and/or direct contacts 51 school-based employee self-quarantine or isolation cases Total students enrolled: 30,841 Total school-based employees: 3,635

This week, the district announced it will continue to require masks inside of school buildings and buses.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.