Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

PHOTOS: Firefighters rescue dog trapped on frozen river

Caption
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (Gray News) – Firefighters in New York found themselves in a much colder situation than usual when they showed up to rescue a dog trapped out on a frozen river.

The Plainville Fire Department had to send out some of their own to rescue a mischievous dog from a frozen river near Syracuse.

They say he got trapped on ice while chasing geese this week.

That’s when his leash got stuck, preventing him from coming back to solid ground.

The firefighters crawled across the ice to get the little guy unstuck and bring him back to safety.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Police report outlines alleged sexual assault night before Kamarie Holland’s body found
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen at Piedmont Columbus Regional
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen at Piedmont Columbus Regional
COVID at-home test
Local health officials warn of false COVID test results
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
PROJECT RUNWAY -- Episode 1911 -- Pictured: (l-r) -- (Photo by: Barbara Nitke/Bravo)
Columbus woman appears on ‘Project Runway’

Latest News

FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
Official: Alec Baldwin surrenders phone for shooting probe
A crash has caused lanes along 2nd Avenue in Columbus to be temporarily blocked.
Crash blocks lanes on 2nd Ave. in Columbus
This image from video provided by Mikey B shows a fire near a New Jersey chemical plant,...
Catastrophe averted as fire near chemical plant is contained
A tractor sits in front of a pile of salt used to create a brine that will help clear road of...
Major winter storm: South braces for big blast of snow, ice