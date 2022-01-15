Business Break
Showers Return Tonight, Linger Through Sunday Night

Anna’s Forecast
Rainy Day in the Valley
Rainy Day in the Valley(Terri Ellis Brown)
By Anna Sims
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We kick off Saturday with cloudy skies and mild temperatures as highs climb to the lower-60s before showers return this evening into tonight. The best shot at rain comes overnight and into Sunday morning while lows stay in the low 40s and afternoon highs struggling to make it to the mid and upper 40s Sunday afternoon as showers linger. Let’s talk Sunday night though... Rain will move out of the valley before temperatures drop enough to bring us any kind of wintry mix to the forecast. While we can’t completely rule out a couple of snowflakes for our northern most counties, it is just not very likely that we get in on any of the winter weather this weekend. If you are headed northward or eastward for the weekend though, you will want to keep a close eye on the forecast as parts of metro Atlanta and northeast Georgia will be dealing with winter weather impacts. Once the rain moves out on Sunday, our forecast settles for a few days with cold mornings and lots of sunshine back for the start of the week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

