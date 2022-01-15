St. Francis-Emory Healthcare, Victory Mission partner for monthly education series

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is partnering with Victory Mission, of Columbus, to provide a monthly education series.

Officials say they will offer classes that focus on various topics ranging from nutrition, financial management, heart health, diabetes, and exercise - all apart of the Healthy Communities Campaign.

“These classes are offered as an engaging, empowering way that the residents of Columbus can boost their health by attending these informative lectures,” said Victory Mission Rev. Howie P. Hooper. “The workshops are offered in South Columbus, making it convenient for all to attend and learn through hands on demonstrations a simple way to shop, prepare, and eat for better health.”

This month’s class, spotlighting a healthy heart, will be held on January 20 at Victory Mission, located at 3448 North Lumpkin Road in Columbus, starting at 5 p.m. Dietitian Lini Alappat, R.D., of St. Francis-Emory Healthcare, will speak on nutrition and heart disease, focusing on how to make heart healthy nutritional choices.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. You can RSVP by calling 706-596-4486.

