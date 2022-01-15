Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare, Victory Mission partner for monthly education series

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is partnering with Victory Mission, of Columbus, to provide a monthly education series.

Officials say they will offer classes that focus on various topics ranging from nutrition, financial management, heart health, diabetes, and exercise - all apart of the Healthy Communities Campaign.

“These classes are offered as an engaging, empowering way that the residents of Columbus can boost their health by attending these informative lectures,” said Victory Mission Rev. Howie P. Hooper. “The workshops are offered in South Columbus, making it convenient for all to attend and learn through hands on demonstrations a simple way to shop, prepare, and eat for better health.”

This month’s class, spotlighting a healthy heart, will be held on January 20 at Victory Mission, located at 3448 North Lumpkin Road in Columbus, starting at 5 p.m. Dietitian Lini Alappat, R.D., of St. Francis-Emory Healthcare, will speak on nutrition and heart disease, focusing on how to make heart healthy nutritional choices.

This month’s class, a healthy heart lecture, is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2022, at Victory Mission. St. Francis-Emory Healthcare dietitian Lini Alappat, RD, will present on Nutrition and Heart Disease, focusing on how to make heart healthy nutritional choices.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. You can RSVP by calling 706-596-4486.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Police report outlines alleged sexual assault night before Kamarie Holland’s body found
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen at Piedmont Columbus Regional
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen at Piedmont Columbus Regional
COVID at-home test
Local health officials warn of false COVID test results
PROJECT RUNWAY -- Episode 1911 -- Pictured: (l-r) -- (Photo by: Barbara Nitke/Bravo)
Columbus woman appears on ‘Project Runway’
A crash has caused lanes along 2nd Avenue in Columbus to be temporarily blocked.
All lanes open following crash on 2nd Ave. in Columbus

Latest News

Seaman Michael Burkus says he remains inspired by the whole crew effort.
Columbus sailor assists in rescuing injured mariners in Gulf of Oman
SafeHouse Ministries is located at 2101 Hamilton Road inside of Rose Hill Methodist Church.
Warming center to open Monday in Columbus
A crash has caused lanes along 2nd Avenue in Columbus to be temporarily blocked.
All lanes open following crash on 2nd Ave. in Columbus
The Muscogee County School District recorded nearly 250 coronavirus cases and more than 300...
MCSD reports nearly 250 COVID cases among students, staff