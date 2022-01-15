Business Break
UGA alum gets unexpected gift of a lifetime

Lindsay Dickerson and FedEx driver
By Clare Allen
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - What started off as Lindsay Dickerson, UGA alumni, waving down her FedEx driver, turned into her receiving a gift of a lifetime.

“I was just having a really hard morning,” she said.

Dickerson has had 26 surgeries in her life and has been unable to leave her home for a while.

“I’m a UGA alum, super excited about the game and he says ‘you happen to mention you were sick, can you tell me what’s going on?’ and that’s when I just lost it,” she said.

The driver listened to her story...

“You made my day, I thought about you all day yesterday and I called my wife and said ‘you touched me’ you really touched me,” said Mecole Hardman Sr. “And to see you get through this every day and struggle, it makes me appreciate it even more. I’m so proud of you, that’s awesome.”

Dickerson said: “It just really meant a lot for you to ask, and I was just pissed about my packages being left in front of my garage.”

The two would also share a connection through UGA football.

However, the driver has another title, “dad”, to an NFL pro.

Dickerson said: “I, of course, said ‘Go Dawgs’, and he said ‘well you know I’m Mecole Hardman’s father.’ I was like you gotta be kidding me. No way.”

Dickerson was given a signed framed picture of Mecole Hardman Jr. from his days at UGA and chatted with him via facetime.

“Man it’s good to see you on facetime I ain’t think my dad would remember,” said Mecole Hardman Jr., wide receiver and return specialist for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hardman Sr. says he intends to check on Lindsey as often as he can.

She says this random act of kindness was a sign for her to continue to fight in life.

“It was just much bigger than a present. It was something that told me I gotta keep fighting my illness and I can’t let my illness beat me,” she said.

For more information on Dickerson’s story, visit http://baggedandbeautiful.blogspot.com/

