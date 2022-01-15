Warming center to open Monday morning in Columbus
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With frigid temperatures expected soon in the Chattahoochee Valley, a Columbus organization is preparing to open a warming center.
Monday at 7a.m., SafeHouse Ministries will open its doors to anyone looking to get out of the extreme winter weather. The center will remain open through Tuesday at 2 p.m.
The organization is located at 2101 Hamilton Road inside of Rose Hill Methodist Church.
Officials say no one will be turned away.
