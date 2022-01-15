Warming center to open Monday morning in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With frigid temperatures expected soon in the Chattahoochee Valley, a Columbus organization is preparing to open a warming center.

Monday at 7a.m., SafeHouse Ministries will open its doors to anyone looking to get out of the extreme winter weather. The center will remain open through Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The organization is located at 2101 Hamilton Road inside of Rose Hill Methodist Church.

Officials say no one will be turned away.

