Warming center to open Monday morning in Columbus

SafeHouse Ministries is located at 2101 Hamilton Road inside of Rose Hill Methodist Church.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With frigid temperatures expected soon in the Chattahoochee Valley, a Columbus organization is preparing to open a warming center.

Monday at 7a.m., SafeHouse Ministries will open its doors to anyone looking to get out of the extreme winter weather. The center will remain open through Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The organization is located at 2101 Hamilton Road inside of Rose Hill Methodist Church.

Officials say no one will be turned away.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

