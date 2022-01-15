WATCH: Georgia football National Championship parade in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. (WTVM) - The University of Georgia football team will celebrate its third national football title on Saturday, January 15.

A parade will begin at 12:30PM ET on Lumpkin Street and end south of Sanford Stadium. The team will enter the stadium at a Dawg Walk scheduled for 1PM ET.

UGA parade route (Source: University of Georgia)

The celebration will continue inside the stadium at 2PM as fans celebrate the Bulldog’s victory over Alabama in the national title game.

I have proclaimed Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 "Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Saturday" in celebration of @GeorgiaFootball’s victory, and I’ll be joining #BulldogNation to present it during @universityofga’s celebration at Sanford Stadium tomorrow.#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/FmsvPJec7L — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 14, 2022

