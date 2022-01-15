Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

WATCH: Georgia football National Championship parade in Athens

By Caroline Grace
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (WTVM) - The University of Georgia football team will celebrate its third national football title on Saturday, January 15.

[TAP OR CLICK TO WATCH LIVE STREAM]

A parade will begin at 12:30PM ET on Lumpkin Street and end south of Sanford Stadium. The team will enter the stadium at a Dawg Walk scheduled for 1PM ET.

UGA parade route
UGA parade route(Source: University of Georgia)

The celebration will continue inside the stadium at 2PM as fans celebrate the Bulldog’s victory over Alabama in the national title game.

WTVM Sports Anchor Caroline Grace will have a recap of today’s celebration on WTVM News at 6 & 10PM.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Police report outlines alleged sexual assault night before Kamarie Holland’s body found
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen at Piedmont Columbus Regional
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen at Piedmont Columbus Regional
COVID at-home test
Local health officials warn of false COVID test results
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
PROJECT RUNWAY -- Episode 1911 -- Pictured: (l-r) -- (Photo by: Barbara Nitke/Bravo)
Columbus woman appears on ‘Project Runway’

Latest News

WATCH: UGA National Championship parade
Columbus native leading Northside girls basketball team to victory
Columbus native leading Northside girls basketball team to victory
Georgia's Stetson Bennett celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football...
Georgia National Championship celebration, parade set for Saturday
Alabama ratio
Have you been on “Auburn Twitter” lately? If not, you may be asking “what do you meme?”