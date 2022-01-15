WATCH: Georgia football National Championship parade in Athens
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WTVM) - The University of Georgia football team will celebrate its third national football title on Saturday, January 15.
A parade will begin at 12:30PM ET on Lumpkin Street and end south of Sanford Stadium. The team will enter the stadium at a Dawg Walk scheduled for 1PM ET.
The celebration will continue inside the stadium at 2PM as fans celebrate the Bulldog’s victory over Alabama in the national title game.
