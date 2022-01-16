Cold and Rainy for Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cold rain showers have been dominating the area this morning across the Chattahoochee Valley while temperatures are still in the 40s. We have the potential to see a bit of a wintry mix for our northernmost counties this afternoon and evening, but no impacts are expected and the majority of us will just see a cold and rainy day. Troup and Meriwether Counties have been added to the winter weather advisory this morning and have the best shot in the valley at seeing some snowflakes today. All of us will be dealing with strong winds today though, with gusts maxing out around the 40-45mph range which could lead to some isolated power outages and trees coming down. Once the rain moves out, we will clear things out by tomorrow morning as sunshine returns to the valley with highs back in the 50s. Cold mornings and mild afternoons stay in the forecast through most of the week with the exception of Thursday when we could see a few showers returning to the forecast area.

