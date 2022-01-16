Business Break
LaGrange police searching for theft suspect

Authorities say the crime took place earlier this month on Third Avenue.
Authorities say the crime took place earlier this month on Third Avenue.(Source: LaGrange Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect involved in a theft on Third Avenue.

Authorities say the crime took place on January 13.

The man was driving an older white Ford F-150, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Corporal Hall at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

