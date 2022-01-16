LaGrange police searching for theft suspect

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect involved in a theft on Third Avenue.

Authorities say the crime took place on January 13.

The man was driving an older white Ford F-150, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Corporal Hall at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.