Phenix City Schools sees record-breaking COVID cases for second week in a row

The district says 406 students and employees were in isolation last week.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City School District is on high alert as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

For the second week in a row, the school district reports a record number of students and employees dealing with the virus.

Here’s a full breakdown of how the 132 active cases impacted the district for the week ending January 14:

StudentsEmployees
102 positive cases30 positive cases
265 isolations9 isolations

The district says all its properties will maintain a “mask required” status.

To view the previous week’s data, click here.

