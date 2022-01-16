Phenix City Schools sees record-breaking COVID cases for second week in a row

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City School District is on high alert as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

For the second week in a row, the school district reports a record number of students and employees dealing with the virus.

Here’s a full breakdown of how the 132 active cases impacted the district for the week ending January 14:

Students Employees 102 positive cases 30 positive cases 265 isolations 9 isolations

The district says all its properties will maintain a “mask required” status.

