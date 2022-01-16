Phenix City Schools sees record-breaking COVID cases for second week in a row
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City School District is on high alert as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.
For the second week in a row, the school district reports a record number of students and employees dealing with the virus.
Here’s a full breakdown of how the 132 active cases impacted the district for the week ending January 14:
|Students
|Employees
|102 positive cases
|30 positive cases
|265 isolations
|9 isolations
The district says all its properties will maintain a “mask required” status.
To view the previous week’s data, click here.
