Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at 102

Tuskegee airman Charles McGee, 100, salutes as his great grandson Iain Lanphier, left, looks as...
Tuskegee airman Charles McGee, 100, salutes as his great grandson Iain Lanphier, left, looks as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of America’s greatest aviators has died at the age of 102.

Brigadier Gen. Charles McGee, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, passed away in his sleep Sunday morning.

McGee made history by completing 409 combat missions across three major conflicts: World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called him an “American hero” in a tweet mourning his loss Sunday.

The groundbreaking African American pilot’s lifetime of service was honored with the Congressional Gold Medal in 2007.

He was later enshrined in the National Aviation Hall of Fame in 2011.

McGee is survived by three children, 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Police report outlines alleged sexual assault night before Kamarie Holland’s body found
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen at Piedmont Columbus Regional
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen at Piedmont Columbus Regional
A crash has caused lanes along 2nd Avenue in Columbus to be temporarily blocked.
All lanes open following crash on 2nd Ave. in Columbus
COVID at-home test
Local health officials warn of false COVID test results
Lindsay Dickerson and FedEx driver
UGA alum gets unexpected gift of a lifetime

Latest News

A person hugs the father of Ousmane Konteh, 2, in front of a hearse after the funeral service...
Bronx fire victims’ funeral draws huge outpouring of grief
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi: Captor grew “belligerent” late in standoff
A deer in Colorado got its head stuck in a trash can lid.
Colorado officers help deer with head stuck in trash can lid
We’re told the victim, Barbara Luke, was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of...
71-year-old woman fatally shot in Columbus, marking city’s first homicide of 2022