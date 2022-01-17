Business Break
Cleanup service held in Columbus to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Organizers held a cleanup at the Martin Luther King Jr. Outdoor Learning Trail Monday in Columbus.

Keep Columbus Beautiful and Turn Around Columbus Inc. partnered for the event.

Community leaders and volunteers gathered at one of the two locations - Carver High School or A.J. McClung YMCA.

“I feel good when our young people start going out into the community, beautifying our community,” said Ronzell Bucker, community leader.

People from all around came out to be part of the cleanup which has been happening for six years.

