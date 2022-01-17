Business Break
Clouds slow to leave today, Brief warming trend toward mid-week

Tyler’s Forecast
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After an interesting weekend with rain Saturday night switching to some light snow Sunday, the moisture has pretty much moved out. I can’t rule out a stray flurry today early. Otherwise, the clouds just hang pretty tough as an upper level low spins off to our northeast and gradually pulls away. We’ll have a limited amount of sunshine this afternoon. As a result, highs will only be in the mid 40s in most spots. It will once again feel colder with the northwesterly wind. However, they won’t be as strong as yesterday. There will be 10-20 mph winds today with gusts to 25 or 30 mph.

Some clouds are still possible through early evening before it turns clear overnight. It will be cold with a bit of a breeze but the wind will become more relaxed overnight. Lows will be in the upper 20s. A lot more sun is on the way Tuesday. We’ll call it mainly sunny. As a result, it will be cool but not anywhere near as cold in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. We’ll be a good 8 degrees warmer Wednesday with highs in the low to even mid 60s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Our next wave of moisture moves in Wednesday night giving us another chance of scattered showers right into Thursday. Temperatures will start getting colder again. We’ll have to watch the pattern late in the week as their could be another potential for snow in the deep south, Friday into Saturday. It is too early to determine whether we will see any wintry precipitation in our neck of the woods or if it will stay elsewhere. Stay tuned!

