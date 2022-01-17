Business Break
Local foundation hosts 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Award Breakfast

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9′s James Giles was the Master of Ceremonies for this year’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Award Breakfast.

The Alpha Onward And Upward Foundation and the Delta Iota Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Incorporated hosted the event.

Besides scholastic benefits, the breakfast recognized individuals or organizations that promoted unity while serving as a positive influence for the community.

“Personally, I’m a product of this community and I want to make sure that I’m able to do with all of these great men behind me to be able to continue to put this event on and reinvest in the community,” said Sir Michael Jones, CEO of Alpha Onward and Upward Foundation.

This was the 36th annual m-l-k unity award breakfast.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

