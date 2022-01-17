Local organization continues to fight ongoing hunger, food insecurities

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local non-profit is continuing to fight the ongoing issue of hunger and food insecurity in the Chattahoochee Valley.

A nearly one-million dollar grant is making that fight a little easier.

Located in one of Columbus’ largest food-insecure communities, UGROW Inc. and The Food Mill, are at the forefront of providing children and families with fresh produce and meats like these.

The Food Mill has distributed 50,000 pounds of food for Feeding the Valley Food Bank.

The organization also operates through schools including Truth Spring Academy, Fox Elementary School and Mercy Med.

Executive Director of UGROW Inc., Olivia Amos, says with money from donors and the USDA - $745,500 will allow the organization to expand services - helping more people throughout Columbus.

“We want to help multi-generations,” said Amos. “So, most of our programs are centered around children right now. But we want to expand that to where we’re serving their families as well.”

Opening the Food Mill Farmers Market and having the mobile farmers market will allow them to provide produce all everyday of the week.

“So, we’ll have free food that we source from Feeding the Valley,” said Amos. “And we also will have food that we purchase from local farmers in the area that we will be able to sell through SNAP.”

Amos says the Mobile Farmers Market will partner with the Columbus Housing Authority and their senior disabled communities.

Founder of UGROW Inc., Sharayah Davis, says the goal is to solve food insecurity and limited access to healthy foods at the root of the problem.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.