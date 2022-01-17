Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mask mandate returns after nearly 500 COVID cases in Auburn City Schools

The district reported 493 confirmed COVID cases. Plus, 429 students received notice of possible...
The district reported 493 confirmed COVID cases. Plus, 429 students received notice of possible exposure at school.(KOLN)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn City School District is making adjustments to its safety protocol after the system recorded nearly 500 coronavirus cases.

The school district reported 493 confirmed COVID-19 cases to the Alabama Department of Public Health for the week ending January 14. During that same period, officials say 429 students received notice of possible exposure at school.

Starting Tuesday, Auburn City Schools will again require masks or facial covering to be worn. District officials say decisions moving forward will be based on the average of 52 confirmed cases in the school system any two consecutive weeks while school is in operation.

Students are required to wear a mask on school buses, as is directed by The United States Department of Transportation.

The threshold for an indoor mask requirement is based on a data point of 0.5% of the student and staff population, as previously approved by the Auburn City Board of Education.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’re told the victim, Barbara Luke, was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of...
71-year-old woman fatally shot in Columbus, marking city’s first homicide of 2022
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Police report outlines alleged sexual assault night before Kamarie Holland’s body found
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen at Piedmont Columbus Regional
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen at Piedmont Columbus Regional
A crash has caused lanes along 2nd Avenue in Columbus to be temporarily blocked.
All lanes open following crash on 2nd Ave. in Columbus
COVID at-home test
Local health officials warn of false COVID test results

Latest News

The district says 406 students and employees were in isolation last week.
Phenix City Schools sees record-breaking COVID cases for second week in a row
MCSD reports nearly 250 COVID cases among students, staff
MCSD reports nearly 250 COVID cases among students, staff
We’re told the victim, Barbara Luke, was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of...
71-year-old woman fatally shot in Columbus, marking city’s first homicide of 2022
The program will assist homeowners with mortgage, delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and...
State of Georgia to announce new mortgage assistance program