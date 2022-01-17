Mask mandate returns after nearly 500 COVID cases in Auburn City Schools

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn City School District is making adjustments to its safety protocol after the system recorded nearly 500 coronavirus cases.

The school district reported 493 confirmed COVID-19 cases to the Alabama Department of Public Health for the week ending January 14. During that same period, officials say 429 students received notice of possible exposure at school.

Starting Tuesday, Auburn City Schools will again require masks or facial covering to be worn. District officials say decisions moving forward will be based on the average of 52 confirmed cases in the school system any two consecutive weeks while school is in operation.

Students are required to wear a mask on school buses, as is directed by The United States Department of Transportation.

The threshold for an indoor mask requirement is based on a data point of 0.5% of the student and staff population, as previously approved by the Auburn City Board of Education.

