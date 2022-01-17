Business Break
Opelika City Schools reinstates mask mandate

Starting Tuesday, masks will be required indoors and on school buses through the end of the...
Starting Tuesday, masks will be required indoors and on school buses through the end of the school day on Friday, January 28.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika City Schools is reinstating its mask mandate for all students and staff.

Starting Tuesday, masks will be required indoors and on school buses through the end of the school day on Friday, January 28.

District officials say this change is due to the local high positivity rate of COVID.

Opelika City Schools says it will provide masks for those who need them.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

