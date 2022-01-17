Opelika City Schools reinstates mask mandate

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika City Schools is reinstating its mask mandate for all students and staff.

Starting Tuesday, masks will be required indoors and on school buses through the end of the school day on Friday, January 28.

District officials say this change is due to the local high positivity rate of COVID.

Opelika City Schools says it will provide masks for those who need them.

