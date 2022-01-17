SafeHouse Ministries opens doors to public in cold temperatures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With cold temperatures being predicted in the next couple of days, a local shelter is opening its doors to the public.

SafeHouse Ministries opened its doors at 7 a.m. on Monday morning and will be open until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Case Manager Drew Johnson says every year when the temperatures drop below 28, the shelter takes in anyone looking to escape the cold.

Johnson says they have a surplus of cots, beds, blankets and pillows to keep people warm.

“There’s a lot of people that don’t have a place to go and they look just like you and me,” said Johnson. “We do this because we are doing God’s work and doing what we can to help the community.”

Still in the midst of a pandemic, Johnson says SafeHouse wants to help as many people as they can stay warm.

SafeHouse Ministries is located at 2101 Hamilton Road in Columbus.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.