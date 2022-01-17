Sunshine Returns on Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds decrease overnight to make for a cold start to Tuesday morning with low temperatures in the upper-20s and lower-30s. Sunshine will dominate the forecast for most of the day though as we warm things up a touch for a couple of days ahead of our next frontal system that will bring colder temperatures back to the forecast. We will keep things dry through the middle of the week before rain returns to the forecast on Thursday and stays in the forecast through Saturday morning. This rain is associated with our next weather system that could bring winter weather back to parts of the South, but it is still way too early to know who all could see winter weather around the Southeast. Rain moves out by Sunday and we keep things dry through the beginning of the week while cold mornings and mild afternoons return to the Chattahoochee Valley.

