Thomas Co. fugitive captured

By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Tyler Henderson has been captured following a six-day manhunt, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

Henderson was wanted in connection to the shooting of two Thomas County deputies on Jan. 10.

The sheriff’s office said around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Henderson agreed to go to a family member’s house in Ochlocknee to turn himself in to U.S. Marshals.

Henderson was in the Ochlocknee area during the manhunt, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy that was shot under his vest is expected to be released from the hospital within the next two days. The other deputy that was shot has been treated and released. A third deputy was shot at but not hit.

The sheriff’s office also said no one was hurt during the arrest.

Henderson is in custody at the Thomas County Jail and is facing several new charges such as three counts of assaulting an officer and six counts of firearm charges.

He’s set to make his first appearance in Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

The BLUE ALERT for Tyler Henderson has been canceled. Henderson was taken into custody today by authorities in Thomas County.

Posted by Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Sunday, January 16, 2022

