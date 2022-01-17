Business Break
Valley Rescue Mission to open emergency cold weather shelter for men

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Valley Rescue Mission is providing emergency cold-weather shelter for homeless men starting Monday, Jan. 17.

The Valley Rescue Mission Women and Children’s Center has remained open providing shelter to homeless women and children, however, the men’s shelter was closed due to COVID-19.

Valley Rescue Mission has decided to reopen the center early for specifically an emergency cold weather shelter - as temperatures continue to drop in our area.

Clients who stay during the night will receive food and comfortable bedding in a safe and secure environment. Shelter operations will be from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. during the cold weather emergency.

