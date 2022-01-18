Brief warming trend next couple afternoons; Watching late week system

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The sunshine is back on this Tuesday! As a result, we’ll have a bigger spread in temperatures between this morning and this afternoon. We top out in the mid 50s today with light winds. High clouds begin to increase tonight. It will be partly cloudy. Still cold but we’ll have lows in the 30s instead of the 20s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday. Still, it will be warmer with highs in the low to even mid 60s. Our next cold front moves into the region late Wednesday night and especially Thursday morning sending the rain with it. Thursday looks wetter and cooler with highs in the 50s. Rainfall totals look to be around a quarter to half inch. As temperatures get even colder Friday and another surge of moisture possible overspreading the region, we’ll have to watch for the potential for at least more cold rain showers. However, a bit of a wintry mix is possible. As of now, the timing looks to be late Friday and early Saturday. It is too early to say what impacts, if any, we will see on the roads in the Chattahoochee Valley so stay tuned. However, our confidence is going up that parts of Georgia and South Carolina will again be impacted by a winter storm.

