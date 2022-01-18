Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Brief warming trend next couple afternoons; Watching late week system

Tyler’s Forecast
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The sunshine is back on this Tuesday! As a result, we’ll have a bigger spread in temperatures between this morning and this afternoon. We top out in the mid 50s today with light winds. High clouds begin to increase tonight. It will be partly cloudy. Still cold but we’ll have lows in the 30s instead of the 20s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday. Still, it will be warmer with highs in the low to even mid 60s. Our next cold front moves into the region late Wednesday night and especially Thursday morning sending the rain with it. Thursday looks wetter and cooler with highs in the 50s. Rainfall totals look to be around a quarter to half inch. As temperatures get even colder Friday and another surge of moisture possible overspreading the region, we’ll have to watch for the potential for at least more cold rain showers. However, a bit of a wintry mix is possible. As of now, the timing looks to be late Friday and early Saturday. It is too early to say what impacts, if any, we will see on the roads in the Chattahoochee Valley so stay tuned. However, our confidence is going up that parts of Georgia and South Carolina will again be impacted by a winter storm.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’re told the victim, Barbara Luke, was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of...
71-year-old woman fatally shot in Columbus, marking city’s first homicide of 2022
Columbus police seek info after 71-year-old woman shot, killed while driving
Columbus police seek info after 71-year-old woman shot, killed while driving
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
The district says 406 students and employees were in isolation last week.
Phenix City Schools sees record-breaking COVID cases for second week in a row
The district reported 493 confirmed COVID cases. Plus, 429 students received notice of possible...
Mask mandate returns after nearly 500 COVID cases in Auburn City Schools

Latest News

Highs in the 50s today, warmer 60s Wednesday.
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Meteorologist Anna Sims
Sunshine Returns on Tuesday
Cloudy and cold today with quite a breeze before a brief warming trend heads our way.
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
A cloudy, cold and breezy Monday.
Clouds slow to leave today, Brief warming trend toward mid-week