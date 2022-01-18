Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus Health Dept. announces new COVID-19 testing sites

COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing(KY3)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Health Department announced new COVID-19 testing sites in Columbus.

The new sites are listed below:

  • Peachtree Mall - between JCPenney and AMC Theatres
    • Manchester Expressway from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center
    • 5025 Steam Mill Road from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Tests will be free Monday through Saturday at the sites listed above.

Pre-registration isn’t necessary for the Peachtree Mall location, however, it is preferred for the Shirley B. Winston location. Click HERE to register.

On January 19, www.covidtests.gov will enable people to order free home test kits. Up to four kits per household are available.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’re told the victim, Barbara Luke, was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of...
71-year-old woman fatally shot in Columbus, marking city’s first homicide of 2022
Columbus police seek info after 71-year-old woman shot, killed while driving
Columbus police seek info after 71-year-old woman shot, killed while driving
Police lights
Pedestrian dead after hit by vehicle on New Franklin Rd. in LaGrange
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
The district says 406 students and employees were in isolation last week.
Phenix City Schools sees record-breaking COVID cases for second week in a row

Latest News

RUN THE RACE: Wellness Coach & Cancer Survivor Helps You Biohack For a Healthy 2022
RUN THE RACE: Wellness Coach & Cancer Survivor Helps You Biohack For a Healthy 2022
RUN THE RACE: Wellness Coach & Cancer Survivor Helps You Biohack For a Healthy 2022
RUN THE RACE: Wellness Coach & Cancer Survivor Helps You Biohack For a Healthy 2022
Tyler Henderson, Thomas Co. fugitive in custody
Thomas Co. fugitive captured
Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered a special session to address how the state will use money from the...
Governor calls special session on COVID-19 relief funds