Columbus Health Dept. announces new COVID-19 testing sites

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Health Department announced new COVID-19 testing sites in Columbus.

The new sites are listed below:

Peachtree Mall - between JCPenney and AMC Theatres Manchester Expressway from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center 5025 Steam Mill Road from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.



Tests will be free Monday through Saturday at the sites listed above.

Pre-registration isn’t necessary for the Peachtree Mall location, however, it is preferred for the Shirley B. Winston location. Click HERE to register.

On January 19, www.covidtests.gov will enable people to order free home test kits. Up to four kits per household are available.

