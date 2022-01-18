Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Driver speeds across frozen river, reportedly takes selfie as car sinks

By CTV
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANOTICK, Ontario (CTV) - A life-threatening moment might not be the best time for taking a selfie. However, that’s what witnesses say a woman was doing in Canada as her car sank into a frozen river.

Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a driver was seen speeding across the frozen river in the city of Manotick. Moments later, she was forced to stand on top of her car after it broke though the ice.

“I’ve been around water long enough to know, if things go bad, it can get worse quickly,” Zachary King said.

King was there when it happened, and with one of his neighbors, jumped into action to help rescue the driver.

“So luckily one of my other neighbors, Rob Croger, had a rope that he had got, and so he ran back to his place to grab one of his kayaks off his kayak rack,” King said. “And I was untangling the rope. He got back. We tied the rope to the kayak and then just got it out to her.”

The driver was saved just in time.

“It’s like everything worked out perfectly. Got her on the kayak, pulled her in. And as soon as we pulled her in, the car went under. Fully,” King said.

What hasn’t been explained is the driver appearing to take a selfie on the car just before it’s fully submerged and before she’s out of danger.

“And then we pull her out, and we’re like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ And she’s like, ‘Oh, just having fun,’” King said. “I was like, ‘What?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, I’d totally do that again.’ Like word for word that’s what she said.”

Other people observing the rescue couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

“We just look out there, and there’s a lady standing on her car,” Kristopher Smith, who witnessed the bizarre event, said.

Smith said that the spot where the car sank appeared to be the weakest spot in the lake.

Twenty-four hours later, the car was almost fully submerged.

“She came from a long way down the lake,” Smith said. “She was driving for a while.”

This security camera footage from Sacha Gera’s backyard shows the car speeding down the river at what witnesses say was about 60 kilometers per hour.

“You don’t expect your kids to have to watch out for, for cars zipping down on the frozen river,” Gera said.

He said the kids were playing outside on the backyard hockey rink when the spotted the car.

“And while they were skating, they saw this yellow Subaru kind of zipping down the river and they were off just by surprise,” Gera said.

Police say the driver has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle under the criminal code of Canada.

“Just a wild day in the quiet city of Manotick, that’s for sure,” King said.

Copyright 2022 CTV Network via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’re told the victim, Barbara Luke, was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of...
71-year-old woman fatally shot in Columbus, marking city’s first homicide of 2022
Columbus police seek info after 71-year-old woman shot, killed while driving
Columbus police seek info after 71-year-old woman shot, killed while driving
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
The district says 406 students and employees were in isolation last week.
Phenix City Schools sees record-breaking COVID cases for second week in a row
The district reported 493 confirmed COVID cases. Plus, 429 students received notice of possible...
Mask mandate returns after nearly 500 COVID cases in Auburn City Schools

Latest News

FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013 the during the Electronic...
Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion
Instead of going to team workouts, some high school football players near Pittsburgh helped...
Coach cancels workouts, tells team to help neighbors shovel snow instead
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is shown Thursday. Blinken is traveling to Ukraine amid...
Blinken to visit Ukraine as US-Russia tensions escalate
A special homecoming for Loren Levoy
‘It’s a miracle he made it’: Grandfather returns home after beating the odds with his battle against COVID-19