HCSD reports slight week-to-week increase in COVID cases
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District has released its weekly COVID-19 update.
The school district’s data shows a slight increase in coronavirus cases while close contact cases have made a significant drop from the previous week.
The following data is from the week of January 11 - 18 (excluding Jan. 17):
|Students
|Employees
|60 COVID cases
|12 COVID cases
|18 close contact cases
|0 close contact cases
The Harris County School District has more than 5,500 students and nearly 800 employees.
