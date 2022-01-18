Business Break
HCSD reports slight week-to-week increase in COVID cases

The district reported 72 COVID cases among students and employees.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District has released its weekly COVID-19 update.

The school district’s data shows a slight increase in coronavirus cases while close contact cases have made a significant drop from the previous week.

The following data is from the week of January 11 - 18 (excluding Jan. 17):

StudentsEmployees
60 COVID cases12 COVID cases
18 close contact cases0 close contact cases

The Harris County School District has more than 5,500 students and nearly 800 employees.

To view the previous week’s data, click here.

