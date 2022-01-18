HCSD reports slight week-to-week increase in COVID cases

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District has released its weekly COVID-19 update.

The school district’s data shows a slight increase in coronavirus cases while close contact cases have made a significant drop from the previous week.

The following data is from the week of January 11 - 18 (excluding Jan. 17):

Students Employees 60 COVID cases 12 COVID cases 18 close contact cases 0 close contact cases

The Harris County School District has more than 5,500 students and nearly 800 employees.

To view the previous week’s data, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.