Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

House slides off foundation in Washington state

By KIRO staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Wash. (KIRO) - A water main break appears to be what caused a house in Washington state to slide off its foundation and collapse.

Fire officials responded to a call for minor flooding around 4 a.m. Monday.

Once on the scene, crews saw water flowing from a house.

Shortly after investigating the surrounding area, they saw the structure start to move.

Two people inside the home were able to escape.

Dozens of other people in the neighborhood were forced to evacuate as authorities checked the area.

Copyright 2022 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’re told the victim, Barbara Luke, was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of...
71-year-old woman fatally shot in Columbus, marking city’s first homicide of 2022
Columbus police seek info after 71-year-old woman shot, killed while driving
Columbus police seek info after 71-year-old woman shot, killed while driving
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
The district says 406 students and employees were in isolation last week.
Phenix City Schools sees record-breaking COVID cases for second week in a row
Music icon Lionel Richie was spotted at a Montgomery restaurant Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Alabama...
Lionel Richie spotted at Montgomery restaurant

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is shown Thursday. Blinken is traveling to Ukraine amid...
Blinken to visit Ukraine, meet Russia’s FM as tensions flare
A house slid off of its foundation in the early morning hours of Monday in Bellevue, Washington.
RAW: House slid off foundation in Washington state
FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013 the during the Electronic...
Microsoft buys game maker Activision Blizzard for about $70 billion
Researchers said the the oldest modern human remains are 30,000 years older than previously...
Oldest modern human remains older than previously estimated, new research says