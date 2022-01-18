Martin Luther King, Jr. honored with day full of events in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People across the Chattahoochee Valley celebrated MLK Day with a series of events.

Throughout the day, the community celebrated under one common two common goals: Unity and improving the community. People rose early in the morning to celebrate MLK through ceremonies.

People in Columbus began their celebrations early with the Alpha Onward Upward hosting the 36th Annual Unity Award Breakfast celebrating MLK’s legacy and award an outstanding person in the community and raise scholarship money.

Shortly afterwards, ‘Turn Around Columbus’ in partnership with ‘Keep Columbus Beautiful’ took to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Outdoor Learning Trail to clean up the streets.

To wrap up the afternoon, the New Georgia Project along with the Metropolitan Baptist Church held there annual city-wide Martin Luther King Jr. worship ceremony.

Monday night in Columbus, the MLK celebrations continued with a candlelight unity processional.

They started at the Liberty Theatre and ended at Prince Hall Masonic Temple. This was the place where Dr. King spoke in 1958.

The Carver High School Band was there leading the walk. One speaker even did a reenactment of Dr. Martin Luther King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

All of the events allowed for people to reflect on all the great qualities of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

