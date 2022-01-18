One person injured in house fire on Oats Ave. in Columbus
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is injured after a house fire on Oats Avenue in Columbus.
According to Columbus Fire Chief John Shull, units responded to a duplex at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17. Units made an interior attack to extinguish the fire.
A woman was transported to the hospital with serious burns. No other injuries were reported.
