Advertisement

One person injured in house fire on Oats Ave. in Columbus

(MGN)
By Jessie Miller
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is injured after a house fire on Oats Avenue in Columbus.

According to Columbus Fire Chief John Shull, units responded to a duplex at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17. Units made an interior attack to extinguish the fire.

A woman was transported to the hospital with serious burns. No other injuries were reported.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information on the fire.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

