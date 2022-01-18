Pedestrian dead after hit by vehicle on New Franklin Rd. in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Monday night.

The Troup County Sherriff’s Office responded to the scene in the 1200 block of New Franklin Road in LaGrange.

According to Troup County Coroner Erin Hackley, the victim was identified as 25-year-old Malia Teague Stillwell, of Birmingham.

The coroner’s office believes Stillwell was visiting friends in LaGrange.

The incident is under investigation by the Georgia Department of Public Safety Post 2.

