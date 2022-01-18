Rain Chances Increasing Mid to Late Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures heading into Wednesday morning will be chilly, but not as cold as the last couple of mornings - I don’t expect many 20s on the map, but many places will still be at or around freezing. Wednesday night, rain coverage will start to increase to our north and west, and we will look for the rain to move in overnight heading into Thursday morning, with most of the rain out of here by around the lunch hour. Another increase in moisture is possible on Friday, and we will have our eyes on the arrival of any precipitation and what temperatures could be looking like at that moment. There is a possibility of a wintry mix across parts of the area, but it’s too early for specifics at the moment. Some may deal with another round of rain on Saturday, but we are less confident in that part of the forecast, so we will continue to fine-tune things as we get a bit closer. Sunday looks like a dry and chilly day, with dry weather sticking around through Monday. Another system could bring us a shot of rain by next Tuesday. Be sure to stay tuned with us for updates on any potential winter weather threat!

