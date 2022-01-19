Business Break
Chattahoochee Co. providing animal control services to Ft. Benning

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Chattahoochee County is partnering with Fort Benning to provide animal control services on base.

This new initiative kicked off at the beginning of the month.

The contract is currently for one year; however, it can be renewed for up to 10. Over the next year, the county will be running the kennel on base.

“Basically, any dog or cat that is either surrendered to the kennel or is picked up - if an owner’s missing it on post, they can come to that kennel and we will man that kennel for them,” said Laura Lee Bernstein, Chattahoochee County manager.

Bernstein says Fort Benning recently held a meeting expressing interest in whether local governments could provide such a service. With Chattahoochee County already having a small animal control department, Bernstein says she figured providing the services would increase the relationship between the county and the base.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

