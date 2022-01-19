City of Opelika elects new representative for Ward 3

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika officially has a representative.

Tim Aja was sworn in January 18 for the council seat for Ward 3. He was elected as the new representative for that district last Tuesday in a special election.

This comes after Dr. Robert Lofton retired one year into his four year term. Dr. Lofton passed away January 1 after a battle with ALS also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

