City of Opelika elects new representative for Ward 3

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika officially has a representative.

Tim Aja was sworn in January 18 for the council seat for Ward 3. He was elected as the new representative for that district last Tuesday in a special election.

This comes after Dr. Robert Lofton retired one year into his four year term. Dr. Lofton passed away January 1 after a battle with ALS also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

