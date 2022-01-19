Columbus police searching for missing 14-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

14-year-old Dajanece Goldsboro was last seen near Wilson Apartments - and is reportedly being assisted by adults hiding from Goldsboro’s family.

Goldsboro is pictured on the left-hand side of the picture.

She has brown eyes and a dark complexion, black hair with braids and is 5′7″ and is approximately 170 pounds.

If you know the woman pictured on the right or if you know the whereabouts of Goldsboro, please contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or Youth Services at 706-653-3449.

