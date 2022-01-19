Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus woman arrested for insurance fraud

Columbus woman arrested for insurance fraud
Columbus woman arrested for insurance fraud(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman has been arrested on an insurance fraud charge.

28-year-old Jamie Matthews was arrested for one count of insurance fraud. Matthews was arrested in connection with a Bibb County case.

“After purchasing a damaged vehicle, she added it to her Geico insurance policy,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “She subsequently filed a claim in the amount of $2,500 for the damage that had happened before the car was insured.”

Matthews was arrested on Jan. 11 for this outstanding Bibb County warrant.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members of the 71-year-old say she will be remembered for always trying to do the right...
Grandmother second bystander killed by Columbus gunfire in last six months
Columbus police seek info after 71-year-old woman shot, killed while driving
Columbus police seek info after 71-year-old woman shot, killed while driving
Pedestrian dead after hit by vehicle on New Franklin Rd. in LaGrange
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Raven Tolbert and Mercedes Gibson
Two mothers, best friends shot and killed in front of their children in Ga.

Latest News

Healthy Sumter, Flint River Fresh distribute more than 350 food bags in Americus
Columbus police searching for missing 14-year-old Dajanece Goldsboro - pictured on the left.
Columbus police searching for missing 14-year-old
The new system will replace Georgia’s current voter registration system, ElectioNet.
Raffensperger: New Georgia voter registration system to launch soon
Springer Opera House postpones “The Color Purple” amid COVID-19 surge