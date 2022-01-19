Columbus woman arrested for insurance fraud

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman has been arrested on an insurance fraud charge.

28-year-old Jamie Matthews was arrested for one count of insurance fraud. Matthews was arrested in connection with a Bibb County case.

“After purchasing a damaged vehicle, she added it to her Geico insurance policy,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “She subsequently filed a claim in the amount of $2,500 for the damage that had happened before the car was insured.”

Matthews was arrested on Jan. 11 for this outstanding Bibb County warrant.

