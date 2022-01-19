Business Break
FBI warning consumers on thieves using fake QR codes to steal

The FBI says hackers are using fake QR codes to try to steal money.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(CNN) - Cyber criminals have another way to try to get into your wallet.

On Wednesday, the FBI issued a warning about QR codes.

Those are the bar codes consumers scan on their phones to open a website and have been used more frequently by businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, feds say hackers are using fake QR codes to send people to malicious sites that can hijack payments and steal personal data.

The feds say fraudulent QR codes are relatively easy for scammers to make and advise people to use app stores on their phones instead of codes to download apps.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Columbus woman arrested for insurance fraud
Columbus police seek info after 71-year-old woman shot, killed while driving
