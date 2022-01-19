Business Break
Goodwill, Piedmont Columbus Regional to provide preventive health screenings

(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill and Piedmont Columbus Regional announced a new partnership designed to provide preventive health screenings to individuals at select Goodwill locations.

The Piedmont Mobile Unit is scheduled to be on-site at the following Goodwill Retail Store locations:

  • January 20: 12:00 – 3:30 p.m. | Goodwill Retail Store, 3201 Macon Road
  • February 17: 12 – 3:30 p.m. | Goodwill Retail Store, 3201 Macon Road
  • March 17: 12:00 – 3:30 p.m. | Goodwill Retail Store, 3201 Macon Road

“Through this partnership with Piedmont, we are taking the first step in our GoodHealth Initiative which we believe will be a responsible and valuable investment for the communities we serve,” said Tricia Llewellyn Konan, Vice President of Mission Services for Goodwill. “Our goal is to provide free preventive screenings for critical indicators such as blood pressure because we know that early diagnosis is key to avoiding heart attack and stroke.  The service will be free and available to anyone, regardless of insurance status.”

Konan says if the screenings reveal issues, resources will be available within the Piedmont organization to individuals.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

