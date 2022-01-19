Business Break
Healthy Sumter, Flint River Fresh distribute more than 350 food bags in Americus

(Fredando Jackson)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Healthy Sumter and Flint River Fresh LLC joined forces once again to deliver food in Americus.

Healthy Sumter and Flint River Fresh LLC distributed more than 350 food bags to various neighborhoods in Americus as part of the MLK Day of Service 2022.

Residents were given a bag consisting of collards and sweet potatoes.

This service is part of Phoebe Sumter’s initiative to address food insecurity in Americus and Sumter County as well as neighboring counties.

More than 1,200 individuals have received food bags in Sumter County since last year.

