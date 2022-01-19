Business Break
Jan. 6 committee obtains phone records for Eric Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle

FILE - The Jan. 6 committee has obtained phone records for Eric Trump, one of former President...
FILE - The Jan. 6 committee has obtained phone records for Eric Trump, one of former President Donald Trump's sons, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, shown here at the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed and obtained phone records for former President Donald Trump’s son Eric and Kimberly Guilfoyle, who’s engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

In a marked escalation of the investigation, this appears to be the first time the select committee has issued a subpoena targeting a member of the Trump family.

The phone records are part of a larger investigation into who was communicating before, during and after Jan. 6.

Eric Trump and Guilfoyle both spoke at the Jan. 6 rally on the Ellipse that preceded the attack on the Capitol.

The committee has already subpoenaed phone records for more than 100 people in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

