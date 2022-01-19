Business Break
Online sites open for free at-home COVID tests, four tests per household

By James Giles
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Millions of Americans will now be able to get free COVID tests shipped to their front doors.

News Leader 9′s James Giles breaks down the process and all you need to know before clicking ‘order’.

Starting today, the White House will be providing 500 million COVID-19 tests amid the surge of omicron COVID-19 cases.

Anyone wanting to receive at-home COVID tests can order them online - free of charge. Each household will get 4 tests.

The Biden Administration launched a website for American households to receive them through the United States Postal Service.

To order tests, click HERE. All you have to do is click on the link - put input your name, mailing address, and email address - that’s it.

According to the postal service, if you receive a message saying you can not order a test, then you can do a few things like check your address to make sure it’s accurate or if someone in your household has already placed an order.

Orders will usually ship in 7 - 12 days.

