Phenix City school holds ribbon-cutting for new multipurpose building

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Ridgecrest Elementary in Phenix City held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event Tuesday evening for a new multipurpose building.

This process took about 4 to 5 years to happen. The previous board worked alongside the current school board.

A school board meeting was held in the building after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

”It is definitely what we need here, just to bring home the extracurricular activities for our students, but most importantly to have a place for our community,” said Veatrice Thomas, principal.

Officials say they plan to use the building as soon as possible in recognition of honor roll students.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.