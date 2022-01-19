Business Break
Raffensperger: New Georgia voter registration system to launch soon

The new system will replace Georgia’s current voter registration system, ElectioNet.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLATNA (WALB) - On Wednesday, Georgia’s top election official said he is continuing his work securing the Peach State’s elections by launching a new voter registration system.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is partnering with Salesforce to build the new system. Raffensperger said the new voter registration system will be built on the “highest security servers with faster processing power and the most up-to-date secure technology.”

MTX Group Inc. will be implementing the new voter registration system, according to Raffensperger.

“Since day one, I have taken action to secure the vote in Georgia,” Raffensperger said. “This partnership with Salesforce and MTX Group will help ensure Georgia’s voting system is secure, reliable, efficient for years to come.”

“MTX’s human-centric expertise in registration solutions to drive this critical investment enables outcomes for people in a wide range of government and private sector ecosystems,” said Das Nobel, MTX CEO and founder. “The collaboration with county and local elections offices across the state of Georgia is focused on giving them an optimized experience that improves access, ensures trust, and preserves integrity throughout the engagement process.”

The new system will replace Georgia’s current voter registration system, ElectioNet.

Raffensperger said the changes are entirely on the administrative side and that voters will not see any difference in their voting experience.

“The new system, called the Georgia Registered Voter Information System, will sit on secure, Salesforce servers using cloud technology services authorized by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) at the highest level of security. FedRAMP was introduced in 2011 and ensures standards of security for the use of cloud services across the federal government. FedRAMP ensures that private sector partners are using top-tier secure technology for any cloud storage services provided to the federal government,” Raffensperger’s office said in a release.

Raffensperger said county and local elections officials around the state have already been introduced to the new system and will be trained on it in the coming weeks and months. Following training, the new system will be launched statewide.

