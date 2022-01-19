Rain Coverage Increasing; Much Cooler Weather Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain to the north and west of us will move in tonight with rain becoming likely by daybreak Thursday. Showers will stick around at times through the first part of the day, but I think we will dry things out by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be dropping after the lunch hour with most spots staying in the 40s for a lot of the afternoon and evening. Another push of rain will move in heading into Friday with highs in the low and mid 40s. Some wintry mix would not be out of the question to our north and east, but this will be of greater concerns through parts of east Georgia and into the Carolinas. Saturday will be a chilly day with decreasing clouds and highs in the 40s. Look for lows in the 20s early Saturday, Sunday, and Monday mornings in many places. We will stay dry Sunday and Monday with highs nosing back up into the 50s. Tuesday of next week features our next chance of rain with another cool-down to follow. We’ll keep an eye on this and keep things fine-tuned as we continue to move ahead.

