Springer Opera House postpones “The Color Purple” amid COVID-19 surge

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Springer Opera House has decided to postpone the opening of The Color Purple until June.

The show was originally supposed to open in two weeks...however, with the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in our area - the Springer Opera House is waiting for cases to decline for the protection of the artists and audiences.

“This is an aggressive surge of the omicron variant, and it’s highly transmissible. Above all, our rule is safety first,” said Paul Pierce, the Springer’s producing artistic director.

Pierce points out that the daily case rate for Muscogee County currently stands at 181.1 per 100,000 population, the highest rate since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous high mark for Muscogee was 73.3 on January 6 of 2021.

Next season’s schedule and lineup of shows will be announced in the coming weeks. The Color Purple will now run June 16 - 26 on the Springer mainstage.

For information or tickets, audiences are asked to call the Springer box office at 706-327-3688 or visit springeroperahouse.org.

