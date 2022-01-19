Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Springer Opera House postpones “The Color Purple” amid COVID-19 surge

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Springer Opera House has decided to postpone the opening of The Color Purple until June.

The show was originally supposed to open in two weeks...however, with the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in our area - the Springer Opera House is waiting for cases to decline for the protection of the artists and audiences.

“This is an aggressive surge of the omicron variant, and it’s highly transmissible. Above all, our rule is safety first,” said Paul Pierce, the Springer’s producing artistic director.

Pierce points out that the daily case rate for Muscogee County currently stands at 181.1 per 100,000 population, the highest rate since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous high mark for Muscogee was 73.3 on January 6 of 2021.

Next season’s schedule and lineup of shows will be announced in the coming weeks. The Color Purple will now run June 16 - 26 on the Springer mainstage.

For information or tickets, audiences are asked to call the Springer box office at 706-327-3688 or visit springeroperahouse.org.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members of the 71-year-old say she will be remembered for always trying to do the right...
Grandmother second bystander killed by Columbus gunfire in last six months
Columbus police seek info after 71-year-old woman shot, killed while driving
Columbus police seek info after 71-year-old woman shot, killed while driving
Pedestrian dead after hit by vehicle on New Franklin Rd. in LaGrange
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Raven Tolbert and Mercedes Gibson
Two mothers, best friends shot and killed in front of their children in Ga.

Latest News

Goodwill, Piedmont Columbus Regional to provide preventive health screenings
Phenix City school holds ribbon-cutting for new multipurpose building
Phenix City school holds ribbon-cutting for new multipurpose building
Phenix City school holds ribbon-cutting for new multipurpose building
Fleming says, instead of flunking him for cheating, his white college professor began to tutor...
Columbus man, ex-gang member’s life turned around with help from professor