Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get Trump documents

FILE - The Supreme Court is shown, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci,...
FILE - The Supreme Court is shown, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)((AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rebuff to former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court is allowing the release of presidential documents sought by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The justices on Wednesday rejected a bid by Trump to withhold the documents from the committee until the issue is finally resolved by the courts.

Following the high court’s action, there is no legal impediment to turning over the documents, which are held by the National Archives and Records Administration. They include presidential diaries and visitor logs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members of the 71-year-old say she will be remembered for always trying to do the right...
Grandmother second bystander killed by Columbus gunfire in last six months
Columbus woman arrested for insurance fraud
Columbus woman arrested for insurance fraud
Columbus police seek info after 71-year-old woman shot, killed while driving
Columbus police seek info after 71-year-old woman shot, killed while driving
Pedestrian dead after hit by vehicle on New Franklin Rd. in LaGrange
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer

Latest News

Biden holds rare news conference
President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats,...
Biden says nation weary from COVID, but US in a better place
With the impending update of CDC mask guidance, Dr. Sanjay Gupta reiterates why an N95 is your...
Why is it better to wear an N95 than a cloth mask right now?
Springer Opera House postpones “The Color Purple” amid COVID-19 surge
Springer Opera House postpones “The Color Purple” amid COVID-19 surge