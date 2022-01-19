Talbot County Judge Sherrell Terry found dead in her home

SHILOH, Ga. (WTVM) - Talbot County Probate & Magistrate Judge Sherrell Terry has died suddenly at age 45.

News Leader 9 has learned Judge Terry was found dead by her father shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday at the Shiloh home they shared together.

She was elected in 2020 and followed in the footsteps of her father and predecessor, former Judge John R. Terry. She was the first female probate judge in Talbot County.

We’re told the judge was an active member of her community and a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Officials say no foul play is suspected.

