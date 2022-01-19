Warmer today, Rain returns early Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The colder air is being shoved off to the east and a briefly warmer pattern is setting up today! We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon as we top out between 60 and 64 degrees. Partly cloudy and cool tonight with more clouds and showers toward sunrise moving in from the northwest thanks to a cold front. Lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Cloudy and soggy Thursday, especially before 3 PM. Rainfall amounts will be around a quarter inch to a half inch on average and will be heavy at times particularly during the morning hours. Cooler with highs in the 50s. A few showers are possible Thursday night but most of the rain pushes to our south as the cold front moves south of the area. An area of low pressure moves along the front over Florida bringing us another possible wave of moisture at some point Friday ending by sunrise Saturday. As that moisture comes toward us and with temperatures getting colder, we are expecting mainly a cold rain. The best rain chance may be south of Columbus. However, the setup favors a wintry mix close to our area, especially north and east of Columbus, and snow in the Carolinas as the low moves northeastward late in the day. At this time, winter weather impacts look rather limited but there could be a few slick spots late Friday and early Saturday. We’ll have more confidence in the forecast by Thursday. Most of the weekend should be dry, but it will be pretty cold. Highs in the 40s Saturday, near 50 Sunday. Clouds thin out throughout the weekend allowing our lows to dip back into the 20s Sunday and Monday mornings. After that, another system poses some opportunities for rain Tuesday. You can always download the WTVM Weather app to track the radar with us!

