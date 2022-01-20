Americus to welcome new cryptocurrency company

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Quarry Dynamics is investing $10 million into building a crypto-mining facility in Americus.

“We are bringing a cutting-edge 21st century industry to Americus, Georgia,” said Americus Mayor Lee Kinnamon.

Cryptocurrency is one of newest industries gaining popularity all around the world.

Quarry Dynamics, a Canadian-based crypto currency will be opening a crypto mining facility in the rural city of Americus and Kinnamon said this partnership is a huge deal.

“This is the modern meets-traditional-community,” the mayor said.

With cryptocurrency still a relatively new industry, many people don’t understand what it is.

According to Quarry Dynamics Chief Operating Officer Michelle Demerest, the simplest description of it is electronic cash.

“So, it’s similar to using your credit card to pay for goods and services, except instead of paying for that with electronic dollar or Fiat, it’s cryptocurrency.” she said.

Sumter County Development Authority Economic Developer Rusty Warner says they’ve been looking to bring this type of industry to Americus, hoping to put Sumter County “on the map”.

“We believe in technology, he said. “We believe in growth and we believe this type of industry that we want to also try to attract more of here in this county. This is just the beginning.”

The facility will bring in up to 20 jobs including HVAC and electrical technicians, specialized computer technicians, network engineers, and more.

Warner says these are the jobs that the students going to Georgia Southwestern State University and South Georgia Technical College are trained for.

“This community is already training people to do, and they’re going to be able to come in and fulfill because I believe those schools are training our future workforce,” Warner added.

The company plans to open in about a month.

